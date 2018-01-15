Truck driver killed after striking guardrails, tree on Route 288 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a truck struck several guardrails before driving off road and striking a tree, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Route 288 in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the southbound Route 288 ramp to eastbound Route 10 (Ironbridge Road).

“Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 288 struck the right guardrail, veered to the left hitting the left guardrail then veered right striking the right guardrail again,” said a State Police spokesperson. “The pickup truck then traveled about 800 feet against the right guardrail and finally going off road right hitting a tree.”

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.