Blood Donations Needed!

RICHMOND, Va - Bill Bevins was LIVE at the Resolution Blood Drive today talking with Michelle Westbay of Virginia Blood Services about their current need for donors. Michelle said all blood types are needed, particularly O negative. The Resolution Blood Drive is Monday, January 15th from 10am - 7pm at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Midlothian and you can find out more about being a donor anytime at http://www.vablood.org
