Teenage girl found shot in Amelia storage building dies

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in a neighborhood in Amelia County.

Deputies received a report of a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her stomach at a residential property in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said they discovered the girl in a storage building on the property. She was conscious and talked to deputies, Amelia County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The victim was transported Chippenham Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

“The investigation is continuing and awaiting the results of the medical examiner’s investigation,” officials said.

No suspect information or details about the circumstances of the shooting were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Amelia Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia Crimesolvers at 804-561-2118.