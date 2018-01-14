2 arrested after mobile meth lab prompts hazmat scare: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield police have arrested two suspects they say are connected to a hazmat situation in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Crime Insider sources said officers discovered a clandestine rain meth lab during a traffic stop in the 6800 block of Jeff Davis Highway early Sunday morning.

A WTVR CBS 6 viewer sent video of the police response on Jeff Davis Highway.

Chesterfield Police said that when officers made the traffic stop, they discovered materials consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody, police said.

One of the suspect was arrested in relation to the items officers found in the car, and the other suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

Neighbors who live at a nearby mobile home park said news of the meth lab and the arrests were not a surprise.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.