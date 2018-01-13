Pet Expo nets $25,000 for Henrico Humane Society

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — There was a big turnout for the Henrico Humane Society’s 18th annual Pet Expo Saturday at Richmond International Raceway Complex.

The event featured contests, races, pet massages, pet portraits and a parade of adoptable pets. Some of those animals found their forever homes, too.

The all-volunteer organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year.

“All of our animals stay in foster homes because we don’t have a shelter,” Melissa Golden with the Henrico Humane Society said. “So the more foster homes we have, the more animals we can save. Last year we adopted over 300 animals.”

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as emcee of the Pet Expo for more than a decade.

The event raised more than $25,000 for the Henrico Humane Society.

Click here to learn more or offer support.

WTVR.com broadcast some of the puppy races LIVE on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page. Check out the video below.