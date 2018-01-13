‘Megsmiles’ 5K honors memory of Hanover mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of runners took part in the inaugural “Megsmiles” 5K for the Journey run in Hanover County Saturday morning.

The run honored Meg Menzies, the Hanover wife and mother who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while out for a run in January of 2014.

The run kicked off at Atlee High School where Menzies began her running career as a student.

Some runners who were not able to get out to the race took part as virtual runners and posted their miles online with the hashtag #megsmiles.

Nearly 400 runners participated in Saturday's event and another 100 people logged miles online.

After her death, runners around the world ran races and marathons in Menzies’ honor.

In addition, friends and family members gained enough support for Virginia to issue a memorial license plate in her honor. The “Megsmiles License Plate” is now available in the DMV catalog.