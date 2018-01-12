Severely emaciated young dogs found in Richmond: ‘This is ridiculous’

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control officials are making a passionate plea to the public in hopes of finding the people responsible for neglecting two dogs.

Officials posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that two severely emaciated young dogs were recently found in the city.

“This is getting ridiculous,” reads the post. “Quint (black and white) was found off Charity Street in Gilpin Court and had we assume had been locked in a crate (he was covered with urine and feces) resulting in curvature of his spine.”

Another dog, “Size Zero” (brindle) was found off Mulberry and Monument with another dog, according to the agency.

Officials urged anyone who recognized the dogs to contact Richmond Animal Care and Control.

“Share this post to help us find the people that are neglecting these dogs in the City of Richmond,” reads the post. “We are working tirelessly to save as many animals lives as we can but we need help.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573.