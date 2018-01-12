Record warmth likely ahead of another freezing weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Record warmth is likely Friday as southerly flow continues ahead of another Arctic cold front.

Scattered showers will be with us throughout Friday morning, otherwise it will be warm and humid.

Showers will taper by early Friday afternoon, with another round of rain arriving late Friday night.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, but the threat for severe weather is very low.

The Arctic cold front will arrive Saturday morning, resulting in falling temperatures throughout the day.

A few lingering showers will be possible around dawn, but the rest of the day Saturday and the weekend will remain dry. Very cold and dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday, with lows in the teens and highs in the 30s in most areas.

A large upper-level cold pool will pivot through the base of the east coast trough Tuesday into Wednesday, putting the Mid-Atlantic in a favorable area for lift Wednesday morning.

The temperature profile would support snow, but a lack of moisture points toward very light amounts if the pattern verifies. A couple of inches of snow is still a possibility, however, for parts of the Piedmont and Tidewater. We’ll continue to track this scenario and bring you the latest online and on the air.