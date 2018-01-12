Prosecutors seek May 14 trial date for Manafort and Gates

RICHMOND, Va. — Prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation are seeking a May 14 trial date for Richmonder Rick Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Gates is a former Trump campaign advisor and longtime business associate of Manafort.

Gates and Manafort were charged in October by Mueller, who is leading the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The indictment against the two men contained 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Both men have pleaded “not guilty” to charges including money laundering and conspiracy.

The May 14 proposal was submitted by lawyers ahead of a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning to discuss the status of the case.

Last week, a judge removed some of the restrictions on Rick Gates’ home confinement in Richmond.

Gates can now leave his house during the day, but must be home from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., the new conditions stipulate. He also must remain in the Richmond area when he’s not traveling to Washington D.C. for court appearances.

Until that ruling, Gates bail situation has kept him inside his Richmond home in the Westmoreland Place subdivision off Cary Street Road since Oct. 30, with a handful of exceptions.