Charles City man killed in New Kent County crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a Charles City man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Kent County Friday evening.

At approximately 6:39 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash at Route 249 (New Kent Highway) and Route 613 (Dispatch Road).

Police said a 1999 Toyota pickup was traveling east on Route 249 when he ran off road right, over corrected losing control, then veered into the westbound lane and was struck on the driver’s side door by a 2016 Honda Pilot.

The driver and single occupant of the Toyota has been identified as Gerald Adrian Wenn, 47. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.