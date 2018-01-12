× Inauguration road closures start Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — The swearing-in of Ralph Northam as the commonwealth’s 73rd governor is a historic event with a turnout predicted in the thousands.

About 4,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration and parade, according to the Northam Inaugural Committee. If you don’t plan on attending, stay away from the Capitol as several streets will be closed starting Friday.

The inauguration takes place at noon. Road closures begin Friday afternoon, and continue until Saturday afternoon.

The following is a breakdown of street closures and times:

Friday, Jan. 12, Noon – Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.

10th Street between Main and Bank Streets

Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. – Saturday, Jan.13, 6 p.m.

Bank/Franklin Street between 9th and 14th Streets

9th Street between Main and Broad Streets

Grace Street between 8th and 9th Streets

Franklin Street between 8th and 9th Streets

12th Street between Main and Bank Streets 13th/Governor Street between Main and Bank Streets

Saturday, Jan. 13, 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grace Street between Jefferson Street and 8th Streets

Franklin Street between Jefferson Street and 8th Streets

Jefferson Street between Main and Grace Streets

Adams Street between Main and Grace Streets

Foushee Street between Main and Grace Streets

1st Street between Main and Grace Streets

2nd Street between Main and Grace Streets

3rd Street between Main and Grace Streets

4th Street between Main and Grace Streets

5th Street between Main and Grace Streets

6th Street between Franklin and Grace Streets

7th Street between Franklin and Grace Streets

8th Street between Main and Grace Streets

To receive updates before and during the Inauguration, text Governor2018 to 888777 to sign up for text alerts from the Division of Capitol Police. For more information, visit http://www.vainauguration2018.com.