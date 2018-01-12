Inauguration road closures start Friday afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. — The swearing-in of Ralph Northam as the commonwealth’s 73rd governor is a historic event with a turnout predicted in the thousands.
About 4,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration and parade, according to the Northam Inaugural Committee. If you don’t plan on attending, stay away from the Capitol as several streets will be closed starting Friday.
The inauguration takes place at noon. Road closures begin Friday afternoon, and continue until Saturday afternoon.
The following is a breakdown of street closures and times:
Friday, Jan. 12, Noon – Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.
- 10th Street between Main and Bank Streets
Friday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. – Saturday, Jan.13, 6 p.m.
- Bank/Franklin Street between 9th and 14th Streets
- 9th Street between Main and Broad Streets
- Grace Street between 8th and 9th Streets
- Franklin Street between 8th and 9th Streets
- 12th Street between Main and Bank Streets 13th/Governor Street between Main and Bank Streets
Saturday, Jan. 13, 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Grace Street between Jefferson Street and 8th Streets
- Franklin Street between Jefferson Street and 8th Streets
- Jefferson Street between Main and Grace Streets
- Adams Street between Main and Grace Streets
- Foushee Street between Main and Grace Streets
- 1st Street between Main and Grace Streets
- 2nd Street between Main and Grace Streets
- 3rd Street between Main and Grace Streets
- 4th Street between Main and Grace Streets
- 5th Street between Main and Grace Streets
- 6th Street between Franklin and Grace Streets
- 7th Street between Franklin and Grace Streets
- 8th Street between Main and Grace Streets
To receive updates before and during the Inauguration, text Governor2018 to 888777 to sign up for text alerts from the Division of Capitol Police. For more information, visit http://www.vainauguration2018.com.