CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A gas leak has closed lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) in Chesterfield County in both directions.

Officials say the leak will close the road between Merriewood Road and Sherbourne Road for approximately eight hours.

VDOT advises drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC: Jefferson Davis Hwy./Rt. 1 is closed in both directions between Sherbourne Rd. and Merriewood Rd. due to a gas leak. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice. Expect delays. #RVA #Cfield #RVAtraffic @ChesterfieldVa @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/sYpi9rJRd7 — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 13, 2018