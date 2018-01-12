Finding ‘Forever Homes’ with Connecting Hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Deborah J. Johnston of the non-profit ‘Connecting Hearts’ was appointed by the Governor in 2014 to be Virginia’s Adoption Champion, and she works every day to engage and educate the public in support of Virginia’s adoption program goals and objectives.



Deborah visited our studio and was joined by Jeremy Wyatt. Deborah and the passionate Connecting Hearts team work to fundraise and give children in foster care a brighter future and a sense of normalcy and belonging. For more information you can visit http://www.connectingheartsva.org or call 804-308-5946.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNECTING HEARTS}