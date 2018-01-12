× 3 things to do and 1 thing NOT to do as Facebook makes big changes

RICHMOND, Va. — Facebook is changing its News Feed to prioritize posts from friends, family members and groups over posts from publishers and brands. We reach hundreds of thousands with news through our Facebook page, and want to inform you of this change, as it could affect what access you have to important stories.

The company will elevate posts that ignite conversations and interactions between friends while demoting the many videos, news stories and business posts that users often consume without commenting and sharing.

What you can do

1. You will still get WTVR CBS 6 content in your news feed if you opt-in to see our posts first. Just go to the CBS 6 Facebook page and select the drop down menu under “Following” and then select “See first.”

2. The most direct route you can take to ensure you are up to date on important community stories, 24 hours a day, is visit WTVR.com. Our CBS 6 app center will help you download the right app to get new directly to your smartphone or tablet so that you can easily access the latest news, severe weather alerts, traffic, livestreaming, and unique local stories. iPhone/iPad Download Link | Android Download Link ]

3. We also deliver the day’s headlines directly to your inbox, several times a day. Select which email alerts from WTVR.com and CBS 6 News you would like to sign up for in the widget below. Just enter your email address and click “sign up.” [Click here to sign up for CBS 6 Weather Authority daily forecast and weather alerts emails.]

Don’t miss out on Antoinette Essa’s weekly “A List” events emails and be sure to sign up for “Buddy Check 6” monthly breast self-exam reminders.

The ONE thing NOT to do would be avoid taking action as Facebook makes these changes to the user experience.

Thank you for your continued support, Central Virginia!

