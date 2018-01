× 11th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —

Let someone else do the cooking this weekend, stop by the 11th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival sponsored by Keneseth Beth Israel. The festival is Sunday and Monday, January 14 – 15, from 11:30 am – 7:30 pm at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond.

Authentic Jewish foods, entertainment and music for both days, for more information visit http://richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/.