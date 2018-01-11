Richmond officer charged with felony eluding

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — Officer Travis Dooley is on administrative leave without pay from the Richmond Police Department after he was charged with two misdemeanors and a felony.

Two of the charges were after a five-mile police chase in Fluvanna County. Crime Insider sources said the other charge was due to a domestic dispute call.

John Rodriguez saw the flashing blue lights as he was coming home from work early Sunday morning off South Boston Road in Fluvanna.

“It’s a little shocking,” said Rodriquez. “I’m not sure what exactly was going on and why it was in Fluvanna.”

Deputies say the chase started when the car refused to pull over. They say the car was driven by Dooley who was off-duty at the time.

Dooley was recently in the news when he helped officers arrest a suspect connected to a string of murders, who was eluding police. Murder suspect James Williams got out of a silver SUV and fired at officers. Dooley returned fire, striking Williams.

Five miles down South Boston Road in a Dollar General parking lot, deputies said, Dooley finally parked his car.

There they wrote him a summons for misdemeanor reckless driving and felony eluding police.

Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Wells initially told Crime Insider reporter Jon Burkett the Dooley was written a summons and released. When asked why no booking photo of Dooley was available given the felony charge, Capt. Wells repeated, “written and released.

The next day, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on the arrest:

The purpose of this release is to correct erroneous information reported by WTVR 6, a Richmond Virginia media outlet, on January 12, 2018 in regards to the arrest of Travis Scott Dooley on January 7, 2018. WTVR 6 ran a story titled “Richmond officer allowed to drive home after felony eluding charge” in which they report “they wrote him a summons for misdemeanor reckless driving and felony eluding police”. This information is not correct.

On January 7, 2018, a deputy with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office was running radar on South Boston Road at 0046 hours. A vehicle came through the radar at a high rate of speed.

The deputy activated his blue emergency light on his marked patrol vehicle to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle. The speeding vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel away from the deputy at a high rate of speed. A brief pursuit ensued and the deputy briefly lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was then located parked behind a business on South Boston Road with Travis Scott Dooley in the driver’s seat of vehicle.

Travis Scott Dooley was arrested, placed in handcuffs, and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was taken before a Magistrate for a probable cause hearing. The Magistrate found probable cause to issue a misdemeanor warrant for a violation of 46.2-862, Reckless driving by speed and a felony warrant for a violation of 46.2-817, Failure to stop for law-enforcement. Those warrants were served on Travis Dooley in the Magistrates office located inside of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Magistrate then conducted a bond hearing on Travis Dooley for those charges. The Magistrate then released Dooley on his own recognizance.

Dooley was finger printed, however a booking photo was not taken due to a malfunctioning camera. The vehicle he was driving was towed from the scene. An unknown pill was also located and it is believed that Travis Dooley constructively possessed the pill.

That pill will be sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences lab for testing.

Travis Scott Dooley is employed by the Richmond City Police Department and they were informed of the arrest. The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office strives to treat all persons equally, regardless of race, gender, social stature, or employment status.

Crime Insider sources indicated Dooley has a public swearing charge from a New Year’s Day domestic call.

Richmond Police confirmed Dooley is now on leave without pay.

Dooley’s next day in court will be in Fluvanna on January 16.

NOTE: This story was updated with an official statement from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon.