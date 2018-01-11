Why Richmond officer was allowed to drive home after felony eluding charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUVANNA, Va. -- Officer Travis Dooley is on administrative leave without pay from the Richmond Police Department after he was charged with two misdemeanors and a felony.

Two of the charges were after a five-mile police chase in Fluvanna County. Crime Insider sources say the other charge was due to a domestic dispute call.

John Rodriguez saw the flashing blue lights as he was coming home from work early Sunday morning off South Boston Road in Fluvanna.

"It’s a little shocking,” said Rodriquez. “I’m not sure what exactly was going on and why it was in Fluvanna.”

Deputies say the chase started when the car refused to pull over. They say the car was driven by Dooley who was off-duty at the time.

Dooley was recently in the news when he helped officers arrest a suspect connected to a string of murders, who was eluding police. Murder suspect James Williams got out of a silver SUV and fired at officers. Dooley returned fire, striking Williams.

Five miles down South Boston Road in a Dollar General parking lot, deputies say, Dooley finally parked his car. There they wrote him a summons for misdemeanor reckless driving and felony eluding police.

“For a Misdemeanor that’s normal, for a felony however, typically that needs to be processed with the magistrate,” said legal expert Ed Riley. “To see him released on a summons if you will, on a felony charge, the statue of the law doesn’t typically allow that. But maybe it was a circumstance there where there wasn’t a magistrate available or something, I don't know, but I would say that’s unusual."

Crime Insider sources also say Dooley has a public swearing charge from a New Year’s Day domestic call. Riley says all of these charges, damage an officer’s reputation.

"Anytime a police officer has criminal charges filed against him, of any type… it goes to his credibility, veracity and it’s certainly an area any competent defense attorney would go after,” added Riley.

Richmond Police confirmed Dooley is now on leave without pay.

Dooley's next day in court will be in Fluvanna on January 16.