Richmond man killed on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed on Interstate 295 Thursday as Patrick Kennedy Corey, 64, of Richmond.

The fatal crash was reported along Interstate 295 north near mile marker 41 in Hanover.

“[Corey] was traveling northbound on Interstate 295 in the left lane and veered off road left hitting the support for the CSX train track overpass,” a Virginia State Police said the initial investigation revealed. “Corey (single occupant) succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Mr. Corey was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.