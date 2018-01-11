Man sentenced to 20 years in murder of fiancee at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday in the shooting death of his fiancée inside her home in November 2016.

William Davis Tiller pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Tammy Jo Clifton. He also pleaded no contest for a use of a firearm charge.

The murder happened inside Clifton’s Engel Road home, in Henrico’s near West End, on November 23, 2016.

In a previous interview with CBS 6, Tammy’s sister Sherry Clifton recalled the night of the mother’s murder.

“The girl came over and said, ‘He shot my mommy,’” Sherry said, referring to her niece.

Crime Insider sources said Tammy was shot multiple times while her two children were in the house.

Tiller was sentenced to 40 years with 23 suspended for second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 3 years for the firearm charge. His total active sentence comes out to 20 years in prison.