Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers free entry

HENRICO, Va. — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has waived admission through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Folks looking to stretch their legs after being cooped up in the house during a historic stretch of arctic air can find plenty of colorful sights at the botanical garden.

In January there are colorful berries, early blooms and interesting textures to enjoy — as well as the stark beauty of leafless trees and winter light.

The Conservatory also offers a warm reprieve from winter wanderings, and is filled with cacti, tropicals and orchids.

You can use the “January Garden Explorer tour” to plan your visit around these blooms.

The Garden Shop and Garden Café are closed during the time of free admission.

If you’re going:

1800 Lakeside Avenue

Richmond, VA 23228

Free admission Jan. 10 – Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.