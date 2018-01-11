× Baby Knox inspires his parents to help other newborns in need

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Playing and crawling are simple activities for most toddlers, but for Knox Gordon they can be considered a miracle. Few people expected this now 15-month old to survive. When the Henrico boy was born three months early in September 2016, he weighed under three pounds.

“At that time, I didn’t have any control over if his life left this earth,” Knox’s mom Kristine said. “I think that was the biggest thing for me as a mom.”

“It was the most devastating thing that I’ve heard in my life,” Knox’s father Preston said. “You can’t touch him. You can’t hold him. There is nothing you can do. All you want to do is protect your son and your family. But you’re looking at him in a box. And he is not moving.”

Knox survived two brain surgeries weeks after he was born.

He was also diagnosed with a life threatening blood infection.

“It has been the hardest thing ever. Honestly,” Kristine said.

Knox needs around the clock care, which required mom — who is a master hair stylist — and dad to leave their jobs. Putting a severe strain on the Gordon’s finances.

“Surreal. It’s your life. You’ll do whatever it takes. If the alternative is not having him here you’ll do whatever it takes. Whatever is necessary,” Preston said.

Friends, family, and even strangers have helped with gift cards and meals. But making ends meet has been difficult.

“We didn’t know how we were going to make Christmas happen this year,” Kristine said.

Still, even in their darkest moments, the Gordons remained committed to helping others just like them.

Their new organization Knox’s Corner aims to benefit families while relieving their financial burden. For every blanket they sell, the Gordons will donate one blanket to a baby in need in a NICU. For every $100 purchased through Knox’s Corner, the Gordon’s will donate a family-style meal to those in Richmond area hospitals.

“I was also raised that if I have $2 and you have none well, you now have a dollar and I have a dollar,” Preston said. “Just trying to find another way. Something that I can do to make someone else’s journey a little bit easier then I am all for it.”

You will also find Kristine’s original artwork on Knox’s Corner’s website.

“We do have blankets that are super soft and plush. This was Knox’s favorite,” Kristine said. “If we can give them the tools to cuddle with their baby. I think it will make a big difference not just in the comfort of the mother and baby but in the ability to bond for these families.”

The Gordons said as they watch and help their son heal, lending a hand to others in need can be the best medicine.

“He is very resilient. Very. They can’t knock him down,” Kristine said. “It makes you feel good. If anyone out there that doesn’t think so. Try it. You feel good. When you feel good. You keep going. It kind of what drives us, so.”

