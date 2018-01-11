Hokies and Trojans get wins in conference play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wednesday night's sportscast:

Virginia Tech got 21 points from Ahmed Hill as he led five Hokies in double figures as they beat Wake Forest 83-75.

Virginia State, ranked 13th this week in the Division II Coaches Poll, beat Johnson C. Smith 89-80. Richard Granberry scored a team high 18 points as he led five players in double figures.

ARGS standout Jada Boyd set two state records with 69 points and 32 rebounds as she had a triple double with 10 blocks but it came in a losing effort as they fell to Franklin 79-77 in overtime.

Washington Redskins offensive lineman Morgan Moses will have surgery Thursday on his injured ankle. The former UVA and Meadowbrook standout was one of only six players and the only offensive lineman to start every game this season for the Redskins.

Virginia Tech will lose the Edmunds brothers next season as both Tremaine and Terrell declared for the NFL Draft.

Louisa named former Offensive Coordinator Will Patrick as their new Head Coach.