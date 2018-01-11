× Developers, neighbors raise concerns about new Short Pump plan

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Plans for a mixed-use project near the Henrico-Goochland line are being tweaked as an Atlanta-based developer looks to add more than 100 new homes to the booming West Broad Street corridor west of Short Pump.

Core Property Capital is deferring for one month its rezoning and permit requests for as many as 115 townhomes and five commercial buildings on 23 acres at 12401 W. Broad St., one of the last remaining sizable parcels in the corridor that have yet to be developed.

Plans submitted to Henrico County show a cluster of townhome buildings behind five outparcel commercial buildings lining West Broad Street across from Broad Hill Centre. The applications say one of those outparcels would house a 24-hour Sheetz gas station and convenience store.

The requests were to go before the county planning commission at its meeting Thursday, but are being deferred to Feb. 15. A county planning staff report states the additional time would allow CPC to address concerns with the project’s architecture and design, as well as its cohesiveness with the rest of the corridor.

The development, marketed as Gateway West, would hug the Goochland County line between The Pruitt Cos.’ Notch at West Creek and a planned Hampton Inn & Suites hotel by locally based Shamin Hotels. The site is also adjacent to proposed townhomes to the south beside Markel | Eagle Partners’ GreenGate development.

