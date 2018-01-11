Bank robbery suspect who put John Tyler Chester campus on lockdown arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Chesterfield bank robbery suspect who police say caused a lockdown to the John Tyler Community College’s Chester campus in September has been arrested.

Brian C. Williams Jr., 21, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 10, in Henrico County with help from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the Sept. 21 robbery of the Virginia Credit Union located at 13025 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said the suspect walked up to a teller and passed a note demanding money. The suspect, who police said did not display a weapon, ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect was last seen running in the direction of John Tyler Community College. As a result, officials closed all entrances and exits to JTCC’s Chester Campus for about an hour.

Williams was arrested without incident and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.