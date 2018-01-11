Video shows suspects in New Year’s East End home invasion, robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a late-night home invasion and robbery in Richmond's East End on New Year's Day.

Richmond police said a man told officers two men knocked on his door in the 1700 block of North 24th Street at about 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Police said that when the victim opened the door, the men brandished a handgun and forced their way into his home.

"The suspects robbed the victim of cash and electronics before leaving the residence in an unknown direction of travel," James Mercante with Richmond Police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The first suspect, described as a man in his early 30s, was 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 200 pounds, according to police.

The second suspect, described as a man in his late 20s, was 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed 170 pounds.

If you have information that could help investigators, call First Precinct Detective G. Drago at 804-646-3395 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

