Water Main Break closes Monument Ave

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Crews shut down a portion of Monument Ave Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

The break affected the westbound lanes between Willow Lawn Dr and Libbie Ave.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities expects about 10 customers to be without their water service including Monument Heights Baptist Church. DPU expects to complete the repairs and reopen lanes by 8:00 p.m.

If you are traveling westbound on Monument Avenue, you will be redirected to Willow Lawn, Patterson Ave and Libbie Ave before being returned Monument.