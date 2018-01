Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - One of our favorite artists Zack Artis is back in the studio with his soulful stylings. He played "Windy & Warm" and "When the Saints Go Marching In."

You can catch Zack live at the following events:

Friday, January 12th at The Reserve at the Highlands from 6pm - 9pm

Saturday, January 13th at Cooper Vineyard from 12:30pm - 4:30pm

Friday, January 19th at Ashton Creek Winery from 6pm - 9pm

Friday, January 26th at Wabi-Sabi from 7pm - 9pm

www.zack-artis.com