Yancey seated as Simonds concedes tied Virginia House race

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Shelly Simonds officially conceded the race for Virginia’s 94th House of Delegates seat Wednesday morning to Republican incumbent David Yancey. Yancey’s name was pulled from a bowl during an historic lot-draw tie breaker January 4 after the two candidates ended the November election in a 11,608-to-11,608 tie.

“I have conceded because I do not see any legal pathways forward and I want representation for the 94th district today,” Simonds tweeted Wednesday morning. “I just tried to make a personal phone call to him and would like to ask him to vote for Medicaid expansion.”

Yancey’s win gives Republicans a 51-49 majority and continued control of the House — allowing them to stymie Democrat Ralph Northam, who won November’s governor’s race. A Simonds win would have forced the parties to share power in the House.

The Virginia General Assembly convenes for the 2018 session on Wednesday.

