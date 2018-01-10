Police: Mom murdered 24-day-old daughter Baby Lailah

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights woman was arrested and charged in the September death of her 24-day-old daughter. Sade Danyell Evans, 30, was charged Tuesday with murder and felony child neglect in death of her infant daughter Lailah Bradford, according to Colonial Heights Police.

Colonial Heights Police were initially called to Evans’ Lakeview Park Road home on September 2, 2017, when someone reported Lailah was having trouble breathing.

“The first officer on scene started CPR, and the infant was transported by Colonial Heights Fire and EMS to VCU Medical Center, where she died the following day,” Colonial Heights Police Capt. William Anspach said. “Through an exhaustive investigation by Colonial Heights detectives and medical officials, indictments were issued for Evans for one charge of murder and one charge of felony child neglect.”

Baby Lailah’s cause of death was not released by police.

Evans was ordered held, without bond, at Riverside Regional Jail. She is due in court January 16.

This is a developing story.