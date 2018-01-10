Dominion warns customers they may see much higher bills; offer help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy customers may notice an increase in their electricity bills this month, because the company said they saw record-breaking usage during the first week of January.

The utility company said customers used more energy during that week than any on record to keep their homes and businesses warm and set a record on Saturday, Jan. 6 for the highest demand ever in a 24-hour period. Sunday, Jan. 7, when temps dipped below zero, was the second highest.

Dominion said that means many customers will see higher bills, possibly much higher, than expected as their heating systems strained to keep pace with demand, drawing higher amounts of electricity to keep running.

Dominon asked customers to contact their customer service center to get a better understanding of how their usage impacts their bill. They also said they can work out a payment solution, with options like payment extensions, long-term payment plans, and bill payment assistance to help.

Contact 866-DOM-HELP or go onto your online account for help. For more information about payment arrangements, click here. For info about EnergyShare, click here.