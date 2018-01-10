× At least 22 vehicles damaged overnight in Woodland Heights area

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate the persons who broke into several vehicles overnight in the Woodland Heights and Swansboro sections of the city.

At approximately 6:41 a.m., RPD officers were alerted to damage to several vehicles parked on the street in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Semmes Avenue. Other damaged vehicles were subsequently located in that general area Although many of the vehicles were rummaged through, it does not appear as if many items were taken.

“The damage is mostly broken windows, probably because they were iced over which made it impossible to see inside the vehicles,” said Sgt. William Travers. “We are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for video taken overnight which could be helpful to our investigation.”

So far, 22 damaged vehicles have been located.

Anyone who wishes to report a damaged vehicle in these neighborhoods should call 2nd Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 (vehicles south of Semmes Ave.) or 3rd Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 (vehicles north of Semmes Ave.)

If you have information about this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous. A cash reward is available for helpful information.