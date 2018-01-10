× 64-year-old Richmond man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-295

HANOVER, Va. – A 64-year-old male from Richmond was killed in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 295, at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just south of the 41 mile marker in Hanover County.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Interstate 295 in the left lane and veered off road left hitting the CSX overpass.

The identity of the driver has been withheld until the next of kin has been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.