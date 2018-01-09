× Hopewell’s first homicide victim of 2018 found dead on sidewalk

HOPEWELL, Va. – Hopewell Police are investigating the first murder of the year. Officers said they found 29-year-old Willie Earl Cromartie shot to death in the 1900 block of Warren Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived they found Cromartie lying motionless on the sidewalk, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with an unknown offender that became physical and that led to the shooting.

Witnesses reported observing the offender, described as a light-complected black male, with an afro-style haircut, entering a silver or grey 4-door vehicle and fleeing the scene. The suspect was last seen wearing a light in color blue jacket.

Photographs of the offender and the suspect vehicle were captured by security cameras at the complex.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter, and is further requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time or have any information to provide regarding the homicide, contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.

You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.