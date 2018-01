Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Weddings™ Winter Show is Sunday, January 14 at the historic Altria Theater from 11am-4pm. The show features over 100 wedding vendors and top industry experts.

For more information visit http://www.RichmondWeddings.com or call (804) 789-9110.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA RICHMOND WEDDINGS™}