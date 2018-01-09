CBS 6 Gives surprises childcare worker on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Everyone can use a little pick me up now and again.

So when Jon Burkett got word that childcare worker Taylor Burke needed some help, he stepped in to lend a hand.

Taylor had recently run out of gas and stated she was having trouble getting out of debt.

As part of the CBS 6 Gives program, Burkett surprised Taylor at her job and presented her with some gas station gift card.

"Taylor is very hard working," her supervisor said. "Working with kids can be a challenge and she just works hard."

CBS 6 Gives is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

