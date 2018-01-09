7 Hanover roads to avoid due to black ice
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Tuesday morning to drivers.
“There have been multiple roadways throughout the county reported to have black ice,” Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson
Sgt. James Cooper said.
He said the roads reported to be ‘very slick’ or to have black ice were:
Multiple areas of Mechanicsville Turnpike
Mountain Road
Creighton Road
Sandy Valley Road
Verdon Road
Piping Tree Ferry Road
Old Church Road