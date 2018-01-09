× 7 Hanover roads to avoid due to black ice

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Tuesday morning to drivers.

“There have been multiple roadways throughout the county reported to have black ice,” Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson

Sgt. James Cooper said.

He said the roads reported to be ‘very slick’ or to have black ice were:

Multiple areas of Mechanicsville Turnpike

Mountain Road

Creighton Road

Sandy Valley Road

Verdon Road

Piping Tree Ferry Road

Old Church Road