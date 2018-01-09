× Anthropologie to open in Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va — Anthropologie will open a store at Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico during the summer of 2018, a shopping center spokesperson announced Tuesday.

“Anthropologie, which provides a signature assortment of lifestyle merchandise including apparel, accessories, home décor and beauty, will join its sister brands Free People and Urban Outfitters at Short Pump Town Center,” the spokesperson said.

The 6,000-square-foot store will be located where Build-A-Bear Workshop previously stood. Build-A-Bear recently moved closer to Nordstrom.

“Our customers have been asking for Anthropologie for a long time and we are pleased to finally be able to reveal the arrival,” Kem Blue, Vice President and General Manager of Short Pump Town Center, said.

Anthropologie also has a store at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond.