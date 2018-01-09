Another big second half earns VCU 78-67 win over Duquesne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VCU overcomes a 13 point first half deficit by scoring 50 second half points in a 78-67 comeback win over Duquesne at the Siegel Center.

Johnny Williams had 21 to lead the Rams while Justin Tillman added 10 points and 17 rebounds as VCU improves to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in the A-10.

Mike Lewis had a game high 23 points for Duquesne (12-5, 3-1) who remained winless in six alltime meetings with VCU

Dayton shot 68% from the field in a blistering first half and held on down the stretch to beat Richmond 87-81 at the Robins Center. Josh Cunningham scored a game high 20 points and Trey Landers added 18 more plus 9 rebounds as the Flyers outscored the Spiders 44-18 in the paint.

Julius Johnson had a career high 17 points off the bench for the Spiders (3-13, 1-3) while Nick Sherod and Khwan Fore had 15 apiece.

The third ranked Virginia Cavaliers had a bit of a slow start but nailed 9 three pointers and held off Syracuse 68-61 in Charlottesville. Kyle Guy had 22 and De'Andre Hunter added 15 off the bench as the Cavaliers improve to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC.