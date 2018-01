Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - CEO of Virginia 529, Mary Morris, stopped by our LIVE show to share her advice on how to get a jump on saving for future tuition costs, today. Virginia 529 College Savings Plan is located at 9001 Arboretum Parkway in North Chesterfield. For more information you can call 1-888-567-0540 or visit http://www.Virginia529.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA 529 }