× Jersey Mike’s robbed by masked man with a gun

HENRICO, Va. — Around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, a gunman wearing a camouflage mask ran into the Jersey Mikes at Parham and Staples Mill Road and demanded cash from the register, according to Crime Insider sources.

Sources said that suspect appeared to flee the scene on foot and no one inside was injured.

If you were in the Staples Mill and Parham area and saw anyone wearing that camouflage gear call police at Crime Stoppers. That number is (804) 780 -1000.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated on-air and online with more information as it develops.