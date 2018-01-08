Woman ‘hit the deck’ during Southside double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A double shooting in Richmond is now a homicide investigation after police said a 28-year old man was gunned down early Sunday morning off Jeff Davis Highway.

Sheina Harris, who lives on Warwick Avenue in South Richmond where the shooting happened, said she had to "hit the deck" when she heard multiple shots fired.

"They got to shooting,” Harris said as she recalled how many shots she heard. “I mean it was unreal.”

Police said that hail of gunfire resulted in two people getting shot.

A shots fired called led officers to Warwick Avenue around midnight Sunday where investigators found a man and woman inside a car parked on the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Richmond police say 28-year old Garry Harrison Jr. died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"When you're in an area and people are firing weapons, you get kind of frightened,” Harris said.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

Harris said her neighborhood has seen some problems lately.

In fact, two people were shot just down the street on Afton Avenue last fall.

Harris said people who fire weapons in neighborhoods don't care about the people who live nearby or the decision to pull the trigger can changes lives in an instant.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to either call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

