Frank Beamer selected to College Football Hall of Fame

NEW YORK -- Former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer is now Hall of Famer Frank Beamer.

Beamer, 71, was selected Monday to the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

"I’d like to thank our administration and former Virginia Tech players, coaches and support staff," Beamer said following the announcement. "Without them, we wouldn’t have enjoyed the success we did as a football program."

During his time leading Virginia Tech football, from 1987 - 2015, the Hokies won 238 games and played for the National Title during the 1999-2000 season.

Coach Beamer recently sat down with CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte to discuss his life both on and off the field:

CASADONTE: "How are you feeling?"

BEAMER: "I feel good. I've been busy but i like busy. been doing a lot of traveling the last half of the season I spend every Monday and Tuesday in Dallas with the playoff committee. Been getting down to Shane's games at Georgia as much as I can and getting to Tech's games. We enjoy that."

CASADONTE: "How serious were the health issues that you went through towards the end of your career? How much of a concern was it for you and Cheryl?"

BEAMER: "Well, it was a concern. I think any time you're talking about cancer in any way, it's something you've gotta fight and control and we did. Had some wonderful doctors and it's under control. Feeling good and active. I'm a lucky guy."

CASADONTE "I know there's a lot that you can't talk about with your work with the playoff committee but what did you learn about the game that maybe you didn't know before joining this committee and what has opened your eyes about that process since you've been a member of it?"

