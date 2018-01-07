Children found wandering in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are working to track down the person who was responsible for caring for two children found wandering in freezing weather Sunday morning.

The children, a boy around age two and a girl around age four, were found in the Remuda Apartments, near Cogbill Road and Remuda Drive, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police knocked on doors, but said none of the neighbors recognized the children.

Police took the children to the hospital to be checked out. They appeared to be OK.

"Officers have made contact with the father who does not live in Chesterfield or the immediate area," Chesterfield Police Lt. Don Story wrote on Twitter at about 4:25 a.m. "We have not located or determined who was responsible for caring for the children. Case is still under investigation."

Sunday was the coldest morning in Richmond in more than 30 years. The temperature at Richmond International Airport went to -3°.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

