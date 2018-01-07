Monticello High School taking social media threat seriously

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Police in Albemarle County are investigating a threatening social media post apparently directed to Monticello High School students Sunday night.

The post features a number of guns with a message that reads: “Don’t go to school tomorrow @MHS. students [sic]” “Loaded up [sic] bout head out.”

Officials with the Albemarle County Police Department confirmed they were aware of the threat.

“Our department is actively investigating the threat,” reads a post on the police department’s Facebook page. “Public safety and the safety of our schools is always our first concern, please continue to follow us here as we will be in touch with more information when it becomes available.”

Albemarle County Public Schools officials said they were taking the threat seriously, WCAV reported.

School officials said they will be releasing a statement to parents.

It is unclear if the person who posted the threat is a student.

In neighboring Madison County, deputies said they had received several messages about the post.

“Although the threat was not intended for our schools, we continue to be proactive in monitoring this situation. Parents with students at any Madison County Public Schools will see an increased presence by law enforcement to ensure the safety of our children,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Anyone with information that could help detectives was asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.