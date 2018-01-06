Record lows likely Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lows Saturday morning were the coldest of the winter thus far, dropping below zero in some locations.

It will be even colder Sunday morning as arctic high pressure sits directly over Virginia. Clear skies, light winds and the snow cover will allow temperatures to crash down to near or below zero in many areas.

For many locations, this will set new record lows.

Richmond set a new record cold high temperature on Friday, and missed a record low Saturday morning by just two degrees. Sunday's record low of 10° will likely be shattered.

Arctic air will retreat Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the 40s Monday afternoon, and a surge of Pacific air could boost our temperatures into the 60s by the end of the week.

