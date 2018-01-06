Man shot multiple times on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

Richmond police said officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Felixstowe Drive just before 7:45 p.m.

Once officers arrived they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description or motive.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

