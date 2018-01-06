Event benefits families of VSP troopers killed in Charlottesville chopper crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fundraiser was held Saturday night at a Richmond pub for the families of two the Virginia State Police troopers killed in Albemarle County in August.

Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen died in a helicopter crash while supporting law enforcement working the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The event, which took place at Rosie Connolly's Pub in Downtown Richmond on East Main Street, featured a silent auction with more than 90 donated items, several raffles, 50/50 drawing as well as memorial t-shirts and challenge coins sales.

The Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, Baffa Academy of Irish Dance & The Mashup Band performed and there was a visit from Nutzy and Natasha from the Flying Squirrels

“The turnout is incredible," one participant said. "I did not expect this many people, so it is wonderful to see them.”

The event wrapped up around 10 p.m.

Both troopers were survived by their wives and two children.

The Virginia State Police Association is accepting donations in the names of the family. If you go to their website you can use their PayPal site and donate. If you do please make sure to put in the comment line which family you would like to support or if you would like it equally disbursed between the two. Click here for that link.

You can also mail checks to:

Virginia State Police Association

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond, VA 23225