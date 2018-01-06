Vehicle runs off road, hits 2 children sledding in Twin Hickory

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two children who were sledding have been hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Glen Allen.

It happened in the 4800 block of Twin Hickory Lake Drive near the Primrose School just before 5:40 p.m., officials said.

L. Richard A. Cosby with Henrico Police said a vehicle driving on Twin Hickory Lake Drive ran off the road, overturned and rolled down an embankment where several children where sledding.

That vehicle struck two of the children, Cosby said.

The victims were transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Police Division’s Crash Team.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.