1 dead, another injured in overnight shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating the second homicide of 2018 after a man was found dead in South Richmond early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

While on scene, officers also discovered another man dead from a gunshot wound.

There is currently no word on the victim's identity or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.