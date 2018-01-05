RICHMOND, Va – Stronger Parents, Brighter Futures is a statewide initiative presented by the Virginia Family and Father Initiative. Stephan A. Hicks and Chyna Johnson-Owens, Virginia Family and Father Initiative representatives shared about the organization’s upcoming forum for young fathers. The forum “Cuts and Convo” is a forum for teenage and young adult fathers, ages 16-24 years old, to discuss the unique challenges they face as fathers and receive haircuts as well.

The “Cuts and Convo” forum is Monday, January 15 from 11am-2pm at Tony’s Barbersop, 725 Byron Street.